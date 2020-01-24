$0.91 EPS Expected for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. MAXIMUS reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,899. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. MAXIMUS has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 816.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 391,353 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 103.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 239,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 121,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at $6,202,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

