$0.96 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. BancFirst also reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,750 over the last three months. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $2,400,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in BancFirst during the third quarter valued at $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BANF traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,047. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

