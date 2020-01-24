0Chain Achieves Market Cap of $838,050.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $838,050.00 and $992.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000230 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 181.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.