0x Market Capitalization Achieves $139.39 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC on exchanges including Zebpay, Tokenomy, AirSwap and WazirX. 0x has a market cap of $139.39 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0x has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.69 or 0.03155150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00125141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,852,000 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DigiFinex, ABCC, Independent Reserve, CoinTiger, Bitbns, IDEX, Upbit, Tokenomy, Binance, Cobinhood, Huobi, Crex24, Hotbit, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Gatecoin, BitMart, Vebitcoin, C2CX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, BitBay, WazirX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bittrex, AirSwap, Iquant, Zebpay, Mercatox, Poloniex, Liqui, Koinex, GOPAX, Bithumb, OKEx, Coinone and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

