0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $675,142.00 and approximately $848,402.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00036849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.70 or 0.05589978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127762 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,659,750 tokens. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

