0xcert Trading 16.4% Lower This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $339,382.00 and approximately $84,405.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.05562716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026691 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128702 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034003 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002413 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

