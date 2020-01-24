$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,250,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,380,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,362,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $74.85 on Friday. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

