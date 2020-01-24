$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.04. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

MPWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $183.16 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.07. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,549,368.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,650,781.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,806,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,154 shares of company stock worth $44,535,606. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

