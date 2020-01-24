$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $187,097,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,715,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $163,651,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

