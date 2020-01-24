$1.11 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.40. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.07 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $185,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,312 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after buying an additional 838,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,335,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,854,000 after buying an additional 320,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 856,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 112,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.