$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 880,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 225,769 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,560,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 591,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. 914,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,515. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

