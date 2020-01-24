$1.18 EPS Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Integer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Integer posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Integer’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,329,000 after acquiring an additional 114,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Integer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 12,967.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 695,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Integer by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57. Integer has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

