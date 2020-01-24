$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.34. Allegion reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America set a $125.00 price objective on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,395.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,080. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 60,770.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 233.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,676,000 after buying an additional 470,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allegion by 808.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after buying an additional 339,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allegion by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 633,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 155,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $129.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion has a 52 week low of $82.37 and a 52 week high of $129.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

