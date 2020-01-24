$1.41 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Landstar System posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

Landstar System stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.97 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 249,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.