$1.45 EPS Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will post $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.44. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $79.01. 350,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,487. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $92.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.24%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.49 per share, for a total transaction of $382,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,434.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock worth $416,561 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6,708.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

