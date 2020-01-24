$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Mattel reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 34.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after buying an additional 9,786,835 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $55,087,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Mattel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after buying an additional 932,710 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,645,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,389,000 after buying an additional 304,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at about $2,499,000.

Mattel stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Mattel has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.26.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

