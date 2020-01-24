$1.52 EPS Expected for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Nice reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nice by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nice by 739.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 141,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nice by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,749 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Nice by 3,627.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 67,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,543,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $178.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

