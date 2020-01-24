$1.56 EPS Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 131,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,893. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $948.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

