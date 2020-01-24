$1.56 EPS Expected for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.90. 131,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,893. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $948.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers acquired 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 1.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Childrens Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply