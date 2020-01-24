$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

Science Applications International stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Read More: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.