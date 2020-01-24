-$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the lowest is ($1.85). Urogen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.17) to ($4.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on URGN shares. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ:URGN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.00. 5,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. Urogen Pharma has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 7,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $209,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,018 shares in the company, valued at $252,504. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett bought 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

