$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.72. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:PKG opened at $107.06 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 59.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

