1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-Flowers.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after buying an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth $12,802,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at $5,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

