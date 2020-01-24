$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.03 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 29.1% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

