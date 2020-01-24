$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.07.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 614.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $108.54 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.