-$1.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) to announce earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.36). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($9.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.40) to ($8.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.61) to ($5.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $67.86.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,523 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,580 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

