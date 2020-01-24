$104.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post sales of $104.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.60 million to $106.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $97.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $412.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $408.90 million to $415.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $463.63 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $477.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $35,716.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,464.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,981 shares of company stock worth $2,229,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

DRQ opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.19. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

