104,609 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 104,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,814,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.29. 644,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average of $306.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

