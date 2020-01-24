10,648 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $190.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $147.45 and a 1 year high of $191.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

