$107.27 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $107.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.78 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $115.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $399.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.08 million to $403.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $411.10 million, with estimates ranging from $396.79 million to $426.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $24.21 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

