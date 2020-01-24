107,913 Shares in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 107,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000. Air Lease comprises about 4.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Air Lease as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,269,000 after buying an additional 72,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 522,002 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 97,983 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $464,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,891,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 220,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $9,901,269.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,980,136.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,950 shares of company stock worth $17,129,296. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

