$11.80 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.41 billion and the highest is $12.10 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $11.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full year sales of $44.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.53 billion to $45.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $47.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.79 billion to $48.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile Us.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,623,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 229,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,964,000 after buying an additional 144,784 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 244,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile Us (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.