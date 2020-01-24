$111.84 Million in Sales Expected for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) will report sales of $111.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.13 million to $112.40 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $112.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $458.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.97 million to $459.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $479.61 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $481.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Northcoast Research cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. William Blair cut Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $88.75 and a 52-week high of $130.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 113,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after buying an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

