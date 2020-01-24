12,643 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

NYSE ED traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $93.55. 425,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,858. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

