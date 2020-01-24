128,951 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Acquired by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,248,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 9.0% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd owned 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 611,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,148,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.71.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $595.49. 30,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,227. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $577.92 and its 200 day moving average is $547.68. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $388.43 and a 52-week high of $598.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

