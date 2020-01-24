129,052 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,501 shares of company stock worth $3,287,983. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.62. 74,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,693. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 131.05 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

