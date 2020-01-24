13,083 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. S&P Global comprises approximately 3.3% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,911,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total value of $830,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $297.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $185.08 and a 52-week high of $299.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

