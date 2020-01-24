13,171 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,252 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. 3,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,947. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

