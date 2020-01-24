$140.83 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will report $140.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.48 million. Franks International posted sales of $145.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year sales of $580.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $582.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $626.71 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $647.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

NYSE FI opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $897.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.53. Franks International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Franks International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franks International by 522.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Franks International by 1,288.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Franks International by 138.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Franks International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.