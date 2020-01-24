14,406 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Progressive by 44.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,990,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 82,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,921. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

