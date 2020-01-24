$159.58 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce $159.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.09 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $145.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year sales of $628.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.33 million to $632.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $654.61 million, with estimates ranging from $639.95 million to $670.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

NYSE EPR opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.47. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,084,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,550,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

