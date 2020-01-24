16,028 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 231.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.98. The company had a trading volume of 73,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.44 and a 200 day moving average of $101.11. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.39 and a 1 year high of $106.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

