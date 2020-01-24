162,391 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 162,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,000. Bank of America accounts for 5.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after buying an additional 573,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after buying an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $309.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.