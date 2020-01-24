18,383 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.6% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $16,188,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $6.64 on Friday, hitting $263.62. The stock had a trading volume of 192,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.64 and a 200 day moving average of $228.10. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $262.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

