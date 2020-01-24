$197.02 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to post $197.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.80 million. Employers reported sales of $205.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $789.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $788.10 million to $790.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $765.25 million, with estimates ranging from $745.10 million to $785.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. Employers had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Employers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIG opened at $43.52 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

