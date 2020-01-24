1irstcoin Hits One Day Volume of $102,232.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $58.12 million and approximately $102,232.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00017500 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000657 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,350 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

