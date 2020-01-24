1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCE. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

