$2.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $2.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

DRI opened at $117.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $104.25 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,561,000 after purchasing an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 91.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 397,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,411,000 after purchasing an additional 189,465 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 178.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 271,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 174,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 961,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

