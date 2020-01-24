$2.70 EPS Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE:JPM opened at $136.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.97. The company has a market capitalization of $428.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,100,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,331,000 after acquiring an additional 820,208 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

