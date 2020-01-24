20,237 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.70.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.56. 76,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,424. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.