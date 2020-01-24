21,224 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

